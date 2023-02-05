Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar show power moves in reunion video after 19 years

 
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have reunited after 19 years in a new dance video.

After Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came together in one frame in the former's Pathaan, the recent collaboration between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar has left fans shell-shocked.

According to Gulf News, both Salman and Akshay took to their Instagram handles to share a video of themselves shaking a leg on the new version of Main Khiladi.

The groovy song is from Akshay's new film Selfie, starring Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence.

The video was captioned, "And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai!!"

The Sultan actor opted for a black T-shirt and jeans, whereas the Raksha Bandhan star looked was dressed in a blue T-shirt and cargo pants.

Check out the groovy video:



