Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of ‘faking’ clips in Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have been accused of faking clips in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan to make it more ‘dramatic’.



In a video for the YouTube channel The Behavioural Arts, body language expert Spidey dissected and analysed a particular clip from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix doc, claiming that they ‘faked’ a cut from their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey in it.

The interview clip used in the doc showed Oprah asking, “There’s a conversation about how dark your baby is going to be?”, and then cut to Prince Harry saying, “That conversation, I am never going to share.”

However, as per Spidey, the conversation was deliberately cut this way to incite more drama in the docuseries, detailing how in the actual 2021 interview, the question wasn’t even posed to Harry, but to his wife Meghan Markle.

“This was the most aggravating clip that I saw in the entire series, for two reasons. First, I was so upset at the editing here because I immediately recognized that — there’s some tricky stuff going on. That answer does not belong to that question because I’ve seen the Oprah interview numerous times enough to know that.”

“But the second reason this aggravated me is because I had to go rewatch the entire Oprah interview to find both these segments — the question and that answer,” he further said.

Spidey then also questioned the weird angle shown in the Netflix doc version of the interview, saying, “Why is it being played on a screen like that, where we’re kind of watching it through someone’s cupboard? Well, because it’s highly edited.”

“First of all, they cut a sentence out — that’s not one long sentence. Meghan actually, in the middle of that says, ‘With Harry.’ And second of all, the answer they show Harry give was not an answer to that question. Harry wasn’t even there when that question was asked,” Spidey pointed out.

In his video, Spidey then showed the actual clip from the 2021 interview, in which after Oprah asks the question mentioned above, but with Meghan interjecting.

“There’s a conversation with you…” Oprah says, with Meghan then adding, “With Harry,” after which Oprah continues, “About how dark your baby is going to be?” Meghan then answers, “Potentially. And what that would mean or look like.”

Spidey then went on to state: “If they cut that out and showed us the screen, there’s no way to edit that to where we wouldn’t notice that they cut something out. And we’re kind of looking at the side of a screen but it’s all to mask the fact that they butchered that question and that answer.”