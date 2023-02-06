 
Monday Feb 06 2023
Lilibet, Archie won’t attend King Charles coronation: Here's why

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Lilibet, Archie won’t attend King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet will not attend their grandfather King Charles coronation in May, it is believed.

This comes after reports that Prince Harry could attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry may opt for a brief 48-hour visit, without Meghan Markle, who will remain in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex will stay at home and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday with Lilibet.

Archie’s fourth birthday falls on King Charles coronation day, May 6.

Earlier, there were reports that both Prince Harry and Meghan would be invited to King Charles coronation.

It remains unclear whether Meghan and Harry will accept the invitation in the wake of the Duke’s tell-all memoir Spare about royal rift.

