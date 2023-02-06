 
Monday Feb 06 2023
2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute

Monday Feb 06, 2023

The 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday night paid tribute to the late musician Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. 

Abundant love was showered on the 54-year-old singer at 2023 Grammys to honour her after her sudden death.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's gave a tributary performance in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who died in November at 79 after a brief illness.

During their performance Presley's face was also shown on the screen to reflect back on the legendary music artrists that the world lost last year.

She was credited as a singer and songwriter in the in-memoriam tribute, which also honored Migos' Takeoff and country music icon Loretta Lynn.

Lisa Marie died after being rushed to the hospital on January 12, 2023, for a possible cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla told PEOPLE at the time.

 "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

The 65th Grammy Awards aired live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show was also be available to stream on Paramount+.

