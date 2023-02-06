In pictures: Cataclysmal quake turns parts of Turkey, Syria upside down

A major earthquake, measuring a devastating 7.8 on the Richter scale, struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, leading to the deaths of around 1,700 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed in both nations.

The cataclysmic quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, has been the worst to hit Turkey since 1999. Tremors were also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

Not long after, an earthquake of 7.5 magnitude struck southeast Turkey, according to the US Geological Survey. The shallow quake hit at 1:24 pm (1024 GMT) four kilometres (2.5 miles) south-southeast of the town of Ekinozu.

Rescue workers operating in bitter winter weather pulled casualties from rubble across the region. Abdul Salam al Mahmoud, a Syrian in the town of Atareb, said it felt "like the apocalypse".

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters

A view shows a damaged building following an earthquake, in Latakia, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on February 6, 2023. — Reuters People search through rubble following an earthquake in Adana, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters A man carries a victim as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. — Reuters Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters

People wait as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the coordination centre of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Ankara, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters

A child looks out through a window of a car, following an earthquake, in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. — Reuters A girl is carried following an earthquake, in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. — Reuters

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir. — Reuters

Rescuers carry a casualty into an ambulance at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria. — Reuters

A man stands near a damaged vehicle, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria. — Reuters

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. — Reuters

Rescuers carry a casualty into an ambulance at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria. — Reuters

Rescue workers carry out a person from a collapsed building after an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey. — Reuters

— Thumbnail and banner image from Reuters