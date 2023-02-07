Ben Affleck bland and boring expressions at 2023 Grammys explained

Ben Affleck seemed bored and awkward at his headline-making appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards alongside wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Argo star sparked a meme fest on Twitter after his facial expressions made it clear that he was uninterested in the star-studded event.

Now, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck was “feeling tired” as he has been working tirelessly on several projects.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," the source said.

"He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self,” the insider added. "Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from."

"Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together,” the source said, adding that J.Lo "knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work.”

However, she “also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time,” the insider added.

"She is appreciative of his support whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home," the outlet shared.

Following the event, Lopez seemingly reacted to memes about her husband’s bored expressions with a loved-up post

"Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned a reel which focuses on Lopez’s moments from the function including the Marry Me actor locking lips with Affleck.