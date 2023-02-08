Lea Michele gets candid about addressing backlash from ‘Glee’ costars

Lea Michele is owning up to the backlash she received from her Glee co-stars back in 2020.

The co-stars from the Fox musical show accused her of exhibiting mean-spirited behaviour on set which caused a lot of online backlash for the actress, 36.

“I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect,” she opened up to Interview Magazine. “I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back.”

Having reached out to former colleagues, Michele noted that those behind-the-scenes conversations were impactful in that she has learned to see the bigger picture.

“At the end of the day, what matters the most is how you make people feel and you have to put aside your feelings,” she said. “The conversations that I’ve had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me.”

She continued, “I’ve been doing this for a really long time and I’m not going to ever blame anything on the things that I’ve been through in my life. But you also can’t ignore those experiences or deny them. They are a part of the patchwork of my life.”

According to E! News, back in 2020, Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared on Glee as Jane Hayward, accused Michele of making her first television gig “a living hell.”

“I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘sh-t in my wig!’” Ware wrote in a since-deleted June 2020 tweet, “amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

A few days later, Glee star Heather Morris wrote on Twitter, “Was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”

Michele then wrote a public apology where she stated that while she didn’t remember making that statement, but said, “what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”