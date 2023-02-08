 
Lee Seung G reveals wedding date with girlfriend Lee Da In in handwritten letter 

Lee Seung Gi is all set to get married to his girlfriend Lee Da In on April 2023.

K-Drama Mouse actor took to Instagram to officially announced the news by posting a handwritten letter.

In the letter, Lee wrote, “Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple.”

She further wrote, “I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7. Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly.”

"I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands.I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others," he continued.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In dating each other since May 2021.

