Kate Ferdinand expresses her concern over having a baby after her miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand has recently confessed that she’s nervous having a baby following her miscarriage last year.



Speaking about her pregnancy on Blended podcast, Kate said, “It's a bit of a worry with what happened last time with the miscarriage, and now we're going to have five children.”

Kate, who is expecting another child with husband Rio Ferdinand, continued, “When I say that out loud, that frightens me. But we're so excited, it's such a blessing.”

Reflecting on her first trimester, Kate remarked, “In my last pregnancy, when I had the miscarriage, I moaned constantly.

“And then when the miscarriage happened, I felt terrible for moaning and thinking I was really ungrateful,” stated TOWIE star.

She added, “I'm not sure if Rio would agree, but I think I've moaned a little bit less this time.”

Earlier in January, Kate announced on Instagram that she’s expecting again.