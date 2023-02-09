What is the most stressful time of the day?

A person standing in front of the sun with arms wide open.— Unsplash

While many people may think that morning people have their life sorted, a recent study suggests something different. According to a survey, the most stressful hour of the day is around 7:23 am, with the first incident of "drama" usually occurring by 8:18 am.

The top 50 daily stressors are also ranked in the survey of 2,000 adults, with traffic and a late start to the day at the top of the list.

The average person has three dramas every day, with women often experiencing their first-morning drama around 7:50 am and men typically not experiencing their first drama until 8:43 am. The list also includes tripping in public, burning food, and spilling anything on clothing.

Being locked out of their house, having trouble starting their car, and learning that an email they thought they had sent is still in drafts are all other things that are sure to annoy people. According to the study, which was commissioned by RESCUE Remedy, the three main reasons for daily dramas are fatigue (46%), disrupted sleep (36%), and a busy day at work (33%)



“Often when we think ‘drama’ we think big, but the research shows how much of an impact seemingly small niggles can have on our daily moods", said Zuzana Bustikova, a spokesperson for the well-being brand, in a statement. “We know that a poor night’s sleep can offset the whole day, and challenging days can often result in sleepless nights, so it’s no wonder that mornings are when the first drama is experienced.”



According to a poll of British people, while 35% believe that minor setbacks are inevitable, a further 24% find it challenging to unwind while dealing with such problems. As many as four in 10 people have been awake at night or awakened in the middle of the night as a result of minor irritations, including 50% more women than males.



Similarly, 24% admit that worrying too much about little things affects their sleep, and 22% find it emotionally taxing. Adults often have five things going through their minds at once and 16% of them think they deal with more drama than others.

OnePoll's survey found that 24% of respondents believe it is usually their own fault when drama arises, especially when they are late for work.

The likelihood that a drama involving another person will occur in person (41%), as opposed to over the phone (23%) or social media (22%), is higher. When feeling down, 32% of people turn to their partners for assistance, 24% of women confide in their female friends, and 18% of men seek counsel from their male peers.

The top three activities that have lifted spirits after a little drama are going for a walk (30%), listening to music (28%), and spending time alone (26%).



“More than ever, it’s important to understand what our body and mind are telling us and, whilst it’s not always easy, setting good habits like eating well, establishing a – somewhat – relaxing bedtime routine and making time to look after ourselves is crucial,” Bustikova added.

“Taking small steps to build our emotional resilience, even on those difficult days, can make a huge difference in helping us live life to the fullest."