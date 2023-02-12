Shahbaz Gill apologises to Ramesh Kumar for 'hurtful' remarks

Shahbaz Gill apologizes to Ramesh Kumar for 'hurtful' remarks.— [email protected]

Ramesh to withdraw defamation case against Gill.

Gill says he would fight all other cases in court.

Gill used derogatory language against Ramesh in TV show last year.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill Saturday apologised to Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar for his remarks against the minority leader in a TV talk show last year.

The PTI leader Saturday arrived at MNA Ramesh Kumar's house and apologised for his remarks passed on a private TV channel ahead of the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan.

Gill said that what he said must have hurt Ramesh, and he was sorry for whatever happened between them during the TV debate.

In a tweet, Gill said that he was currently facing dozens of cases including the defamation cases filed by the Sharif family, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, which he would fight in the court.

However, he added: "Ramesh Kumar is from a minority, so I went to him today because my struggle is against the class system, and I don't want to fight with any minority. "

Ramesh also tweeted on the matter saying: "Today Shahbaz Gill came to my home to apologise and express regret over the remarks."



He added: "As it is our tradition in Sindh when someone comes to our home, we forgive them."

Ramesh also announced the withdrawal of the defamation case filed by him against the PTI leader.

It should be noted that last year, Shahbaz Gill used inappropriate words for Ramesh Kumar in a TV show.

