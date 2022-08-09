Shahbaz Gill arrested for inciting public against state institutions: Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader and party chairman Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody for inciting the public against the state institutions, a spokesperson of the Islamabad police said Tuesday.



According to the spokesperson, “Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

A case has been registered against the PTI leader at the Banigala Police Station, said the spokesperson. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR.



Earlier, former federal minister Murad Saeed said that Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody from Islamabad.

"The imported government is in panic," Murad Saeed said in a statement on social media.



Moving on to his Twitter handle, Murad Saeed said the coalition government gave a clear message to the leadership of the PTI. Warning the government against the arrest of the PTI chief, he said, “Imran Khan is the red line.”

Without giving details, the former minister said that after May 20, there was a terrible plan last night.

Criticising the incumbent government, Murad Saeed said that their every move is further exposing them. “People have rejected you,” he added.



Sharing a video of Gill's vehicle showing broken glasses, PTI demanded the immediate release of the party leader.





More to follow...