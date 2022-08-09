 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Gill arrested for inciting public against state institutions: Islamabad Police

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader and party chairman Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody for inciting the public against the state institutions, a spokesperson of the Islamabad police said Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, “Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

A case has been registered against the PTI leader at the Banigala Police Station, said the spokesperson. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR.

Earlier, former federal minister Murad Saeed said that Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody from Islamabad.

"The imported government is in panic," Murad Saeed said in a statement on social media.

Moving on to his Twitter handle, Murad Saeed said the coalition government gave a clear message to the leadership of the PTI. Warning the government against the arrest of the PTI chief, he said, “Imran Khan is the red line.”

Without giving details, the former minister said that after May 20, there was a terrible plan last night.

Criticising the incumbent government, Murad Saeed said that their every move is further exposing them. “People have rejected you,” he added.

Sharing a video of Gill's vehicle showing broken glasses, PTI demanded the immediate release of the party leader.


More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Four soldiers martyred in suicide attack on military convoy in North Waziristan: ISPR

Four soldiers martyred in suicide attack on military convoy in North Waziristan: ISPR
NA 157 by-poll: Qureshi defends daughter’s candidature amid criticism

NA 157 by-poll: Qureshi defends daughter’s candidature amid criticism
MQM-P urges PM Shehbaz Sharif to play role in implementation of pact with PPP

MQM-P urges PM Shehbaz Sharif to play role in implementation of pact with PPP
Army helicopter crash: Govt expands probe into smear campaign against military

Army helicopter crash: Govt expands probe into smear campaign against military
Youm-e-Ashur being observed with religious reverence, solemnity

Youm-e-Ashur being observed with religious reverence, solemnity
Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2.5%

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2.5%
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication drive in Pakistan

COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication drive in Pakistan
Fact check: Photo of Imran Khan’s relatives is not from 1930 Round Table Conference

Fact check: Photo of Imran Khan’s relatives is not from 1930 Round Table Conference
PTI to hold power show in Lahore on eve of Independence Day

PTI to hold power show in Lahore on eve of Independence Day
Country-wide Muharram 9 processions come to an end amid tight security

Country-wide Muharram 9 processions come to an end amid tight security
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

Was approached before no-trust vote for minus-Imran formula, Asad Umar claims

Was approached before no-trust vote for minus-Imran formula, Asad Umar claims

Latest

view all