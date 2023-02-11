Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 27

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill talks to the media during Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Shiekh Rashid's hearing at the additional and sessions court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: After rejecting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Shahbaz Gill's plea for acquittal in the sedition case, a local court in the federal capital has decided to indict him on February 27.

The former chief of staff to ex-prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan is facing charges of allegedly inciting mutiny within the ranks of the Pakistan Army during a television talk show on a private news channel last August.

The decision to formally frame charges against the politician was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Sipra on Saturday.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny. He was booked in a sedition and arms recovery case in August and stayed in detention for over a month. He, however, secured bail from the IHC in the sedition case on September 15 after repeatedly attempting to get released.

The case against Gill is registered at Kohsar Police Station under Sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 121 (waging war against state), 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempt to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (provoking to cause riot), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The PTI had insisted on demanding the party leader's bail, alleging that he was facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

Protective bail

Last month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to the PTI leader till January 24 and sought details of cases registered against him from the public prosecutor.

In his petition, Gill pleaded with the court to provide him with the details about the cases lodged against him.

LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the case. Upon being asked, the federal government’s lawyer apprised the court that no case was registered against the PTI leader with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

One case, however, was registered against Gill but it would take time to provide its details, the lawyer quoted the prosecutor as saying.

Meanwhile, the court directed the deputy attorney general to provide the details of cases filed against Gill by Monday and granted protective bail to the PTI leader against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

