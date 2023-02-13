 
Hoshi from Seventeen reveals secret behind his group’s synchronization

In the most recent episode of Suchwita, Hoshi was asked how the group achieved their synchronization

In the most recent episode of Suchwita, the show hosted by BTS’s Suga, Hoshi from Seventeen was asked how the group achieved their perfect synchronization. In response Hoshi admitted that they wanted to be the best, just like BTS.

Seventeen are known for their difficult and visually pleasing choreographies. This feat is even more surprising considering the fact that the group has 13 members, something which is not very common in the industry. Hoshi went on to explain the work ethic behind their performances: “We just want to do the best we can even if we don’t become the best. You have to reach a level of perfection in order to practice, and if you do it right it ends more quickly. So with that kind of mindset, we tried to do our very best. We always do our best.”

Suga went on to agree with Hoshi, admitting that since BTS were now older and had several more activities to deal with, they weren't able to practice as a group very often. Regardless, their desire to do the best for their fans as a group leads to them making the most out of whatever time they have.

