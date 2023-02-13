 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kajol looks breathtakingly beautiful in 'laid back wedding picture' from #SidKiara wedding reception

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Kajol stuns fans in shimmery saree at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding reception
Kajol stuns fans in shimmery saree at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding reception 

Kajol attended Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding finale alongside Ajay Devgn. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a shimmery saree as she arrived at the reception. She took to her Instagram to share the pictures. 


The star-studded reception was held St Regis Hotel Mumbai where more than half of Hindi film fraternity was present. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on 7th February 2023 in Rajasthan. In pictures shared by Kajol, she can be seen lounging in her chair as she shows off her saree.

In a video clip shared by Viral Bhayani, Sidharth and Kiara are seen rushing to receive Kajol and Ajay. The couples exchanged hugs and greeting before moving inside. Ajay and Sidharth appeared together in Thank God last year.

#SidKiara’s star-studded reception was attended by Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and others. 

