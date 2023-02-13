 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth was unhappy at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

Monday Feb 13, 2023

The Queen was reportedly 'furious' on Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding day due to a wardrobe malfunction.

Kate and William's star-studded wedding was held at Westminster Abbey on Friday, April 29, 2011. For this romantic occasion, the entire royal family came together to celebrate the nuptials of Charles' elder son.

The Queen spent some time on the day being frustrated with a wardrobe malfunction, according to the source.

There was a major wardrobe malfunction that was totally missed by the press. Stylist Bernard Connolly, who was working for the Queen at that time, told The Mail on Sunday that the late monarch actually attended the ceremony with a large hole in her gloves.

Photos show that the stitching on the Queen's gloves was broken and there was a gaping hole on the middle finger of her white glove. This reportedly caused a lot of stress for the Queen who then had to hide her fingers for the rest of the day.

"How it wasn't written about at the time, I will never know. The Queen went out and waved to the world with a hole in her glove – can you imagine?" said Bernard Connolly to the Mail.

Bernard then explained that the small hole caused a lot of chaos in the royal household and the stylists did not overlook the importance of the occasion. 

"You don't do that. You wouldn't do it in a fashion show, or in a photo shoot, and you certainly wouldn't do it to a monarch. It was not just any engagement, but the future King getting married," said Bernard.

