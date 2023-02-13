Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks up over lip-sync rumour after 2023 Super Bowl performance

Sheryl Lee Ralph recently opened up about her lip-sync speculation after 2023 Super Bowl performance on February 12.



It is reported that after Ralph performed Lift Every Voice and Sing at the halftime show, the viewers believed that Ralph was “lip-syncing” during the event.

While talking about the speculation, Ralph told The Hollywood Reporter, “Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you.”

Ralph revealed that she felt “amazing” to perform in front of millions at the event.

“It's just so amazing that they chose me,” she remarked.

Ralph continued, “And then the Eagles are in the Super Bowl. I mean, come on.”

Speaking of the reaction to her performance, Ralph pointed out, “The way people have been coming back, they said, ‘Girl, you made the pre-show look like it was trying to be halftime’.”

“They said, ‘The costume. The wardrobe. The hair. The shoes. The makeup’. I was just like, ‘Well, thank you. Fenty of it all, hey’,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ralph also thanked “God” to “deliver” her “all these flowers at this point” in her career.