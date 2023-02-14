 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Joint sitting: Parliament continues debate on terrorism today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

The outside view of the Parliament. na.com.pk
The outside view of the Parliament. na.com.pk

  • Lawmakers discuss issues especially terrorism in joint sitting. 
  • Senator Mushtaq says terror incidents rampant in KP. 
  • Also calls upon speaker to issue production order of Ali Wazir. 

The Joint Sitting of the Parliament undertook a discussion on various issues including law and order and terrorism, economic policy, Jammu and Kashmir Issue, respect for national institutions, China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor, population explosion, climate change impact and foreign policy of the country.

The discussion is aimed at creating awareness and building consensus on these issues, especially terrorism.

Taking part in the debate, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan stated that incidents of terrorism are rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and authorities concerned should take notice of this to protect the life and liberty of the people of the province. He, however, said the provincial police have rendered unmatched sacrifice in the fight against terrorism, despite a lack of resources, equipment and training. He said Islamic scholars, political forces and the general public of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have strongly rejected terrorists and their ideology.

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan also urged the speaker to issue the production order of detained MNA Ali Wazir.

In her words, Shazia Marri said, "Economic development requires peace and stability in the country, for which we must eliminate terrorism completely." She said that an in-camera session, seeking feedback from security agencies on countering terrorism can be convened to evolve a comprehensive policy to curb militancy in the country.

Irfan Siddiqui said that Islam preaches peace and terrorists have nothing to do with the religion and morality. He suggested constituting a committee of both Houses to devise a strategy to deal with the menace of terrorism.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan criticized the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allowing resettlement of terrorist elements in the province. He said that around four hundred billion rupees were provided to the provincial government of PTI but it wasted funds elsewhere instead of upgrading the police force to curb militancy.

Mutfi Abdul Shakoor alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan and his cronies have committed economic terrorism in the country by damaging the international relations of Pakistan with friendly countries. He said that Imran Khan had claimed that the United States was behind his ouster from power but now he was exonerating Washington of any such conspiracy. He said Imran Khan should be held responsible for economic terrorism in the country.

Those who also spoke on the occasion included Mohammad Aslam Bhootani and Kishwar Zehra.

The Joint Sitting of Parliament will meet again today at 4pm. 

More From Pakistan:

No one arrested so far in F9 Park incident: IG Islamabad

No one arrested so far in F9 Park incident: IG Islamabad
Pakistan reassures all-out support to quake-hit Turkey

Pakistan reassures all-out support to quake-hit Turkey
Bajwa asked me to decry Ukraine attack after Russia visit: Imran Khan

Bajwa asked me to decry Ukraine attack after Russia visit: Imran Khan
SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss

SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss
WATCH: Pakistan, 50 other countries hold maritime drills in Karachi

WATCH: Pakistan, 50 other countries hold maritime drills in Karachi
Pakistani nationals stranded in quake-hit Turkey evacuated

Pakistani nationals stranded in quake-hit Turkey evacuated
Licences of protesting lawyers should be revoked: top court judge

Licences of protesting lawyers should be revoked: top court judge
ECP to consult governor on date for Punjab elections

ECP to consult governor on date for Punjab elections
Murder plot allegations: Notices issued on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea

Murder plot allegations: Notices issued on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea
Sedition case registered against Shaukat Tarin for 'sabotaging negotiations' with IMF

Sedition case registered against Shaukat Tarin for 'sabotaging negotiations' with IMF
'Antics and somersaults': PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after U-turn on alleged US conspiracy

'Antics and somersaults': PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after U-turn on alleged US conspiracy
JIT probing Arshad Sharif murder denied access to evidence by Kenya, SC told

JIT probing Arshad Sharif murder denied access to evidence by Kenya, SC told