Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates love with Georgina Rodriguez on Valentine’s Day

Cristiano Ronaldo wowed his millions of fans as he shared a heartfelt message for his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on Valentine’s Day.

The Al Nassr club player took to his Instagram handle and treated his 547 million followers with a beautiful click with the Argentinian model, 29.

Ronaldo captioned the picture, “Happy Valentine’s Day meu amor (my love)” he also added, “So lucky to have you in my life!” and added a red heart emoticon.



The heartfelt post garnered massive likes in no time. Fans gushed over their chemistry and wrote, “relationship goals.”

“Gorgeous power couple!! Happy Valentine’s Day!” wrote another.

Fans are expecting the couple to celebrate the romantic day in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, Ronaldo surprised Rodriguez with a thoughtful dinner in Riyadh for her birthday. The family visited the Armenian restaurant Lavash on The Boulevard.