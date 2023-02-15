 
Prince Harry ‘embarrassed’ as Sasha Walpole breaks silence over Duke’s virginity story

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is seemingly feeling embarrassed as Sasha Walpole broke her silence and identified herself as the "older woman" who stole his virginity when the royal was a teenager.

The US Weekly citing a source, per IBT, shared Prince Harry’s reaction after Walpole went on several interviews.

"It's a little embarrassing. It just is what it is, and he figures this will all die down and go away soon enough."

Meghan Markle’s husband, without mentioning any names, had disclosed in his bombshell memoir Spare that he lost his virginity when he was a teenager.

Later, former Hargrove stable girl Sasha Walpole identified herself as the "older woman" and claimed that she took Prince Harry’s virginity on her 19th birthday.

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes that both Meghan Markle and Harry must be mortified after Sasha Walpole identified herself.

