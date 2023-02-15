 
Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break

Web Desk

Pankaj Tripathi has worked his way towards the top through his art. However, since he has a packed schedule in terms of work for last some years, hence he has decided to take a break towards the end of this year.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “When it comes to the fear of getting repetitive, that is not there. Luckily, I am getting to do very different projects, and the scripts coming my way are very different. The audience will see me in a new light with each project. So, I am scared of repeating myself.”

He further added, “But yes, the fear of getting over exposed is something which bothers me. I also feel the quantity of projects that I am associated with is big, and it does come with its share of load, which is big.”

He concluded, “This year, towards the end, I plan to take a break of almost three months. To escape that fear, I have become very selective in picking projects, but even after being very selective while choosing my projects, I feel there is a big load. So, after this year, I will take on fewer projects and do work at my own pace.”

