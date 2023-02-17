National Assembly to vote on IMF-dictated finance bill today

The picture shows a view of National Assembly session on April 10, 2022. — APP/File

The National Assembly is set to vote on the finance bill or the "mini-budget" on Friday as the government sought to fulfil the prerequisites to unlock the $1.1 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan tranche.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday in a bid to generate Rs170 billion in revenue.

Dar, while speaking to reporters after the session, said that he expects the bill to be passed in both houses by Monday or Tuesday as Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has "given us till Friday".

Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)-held foreign exchange reserves barely cover one month of imports.

Finance bill proposals

Increase in GST on luxury items from 17% to 25%

FED on business and first-class air tickets be increased to Rs20,000 or 50% — whichever is higher

10% withholding adjustable advance income tax to be imposed on marriage halls

Increase in FED on cigarettes, soft and sugary drinks

FED on cement to be raised from Rs1.5 kg to Rs2 kg

Increase in GST from standard 17% to 18%

GST to not be imposed on essential goods — wheat, rice, milk, pulses, vegetables, fruits, fish, eggs, meat

BISP stipend to be increased; govt to allocate Rs400 billion for programme

The revenue measures, announced in the money bill, were incorporated to woo the Fund and strike a staff-level agreement with the lender.

Pakistan government and the IMF could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

An agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over $1.1 billion of the total $2.5 billion pending as part of the current package agreed in 2019 which ends on June 30. The funds are crucial for the economy whose current foreign exchange reserves barely cover three weeks' worth of imports.

The two sides are holding virtual talks in order to iron out differences over the fiscal measures.

‘Death warrant’

Meanwhile, during a debate on the budget proposals in the Senate today, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, saying that no one is happy with the inflation but whatever happened in the last four years should be put forward.

"Who signed an agreement with the IMF on petroleum levy and the power tariff?" he questioned while pointing towards the Opposition benches.

"This is the money bill that you [the PTI] had written during your tenure," he stated.

He said that the government has imposed a tax on luxury items so that the common man is not affected.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed called the mini-budget a "death warrant", saying that the mini-budget was not prepared in Pakistan but in IMF's office.

This is a developing story and is being updated with details.