Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make Met Gala debut after bombshell memoir

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to become a part of Hollywood royalty as it has been reported that they might attend Met Gala this year.

The ex-royals were recently spotted at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi vow renewal ceremony which marked their first appearance since the Duke of Sussex released his memoir Spare.

The bash, originally planned to be Portia’s 50th birthday party, had A-List Hollywood celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Courteney Cox, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

Now, hosts of the Royally Us podcast, Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi, are speculating that Harry and Meghan will now be seen at more Hollywood events as they are trying to become part of “A-List Hollywood circuit.”

Dishing on the bash, Garibaldi said, “It was definitely an A-List Hollywood guestlist and I think that’s where Harry and Meghan want to find themselves — on that A-List Hollywood circuit.”

“I think this is the first of many times we’re going to see Harry and Meghan in these A-List circuits,” she added.

"I would keep an eye out on things like the Met Gala, the big red carpets this year, to see where they are going to find their place in the celebrity minefield.”

Ross added to this, “I totally agree with you. I think they are going to be making their Met Gala debut this year, for sure.”



