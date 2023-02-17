Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons

Sania Mirza poses in this photograph. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Despite her retirement from professional tennis, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been keeping her fans hooked.

In her latest post on Instagram, Mirza is serving both looks and valuable life lessons, reminding fans that she is more than the game she has left behind.

In her picture on the photo- and video-sharing platform, Mirza is sitting on stairs on the roadside pavement with two bicycles in the background, which lends the black-and-white photograph a very chic artsy vibe.

Mirza herself is wearing a long dark jacket with puffy sleeves, pulled up slightly. She has paired the jacket with stunning knee-length black boots.

Her accessories further accentuate the artistic look, as she has paired her stylish outfit with a dark beret and sunglasses.

As she sits on the sidewalk, her face is turned away from the camera. It would not be wrong to say that the stunning star looks like a vision to behold.

However, Mirza has always been more than just looks, and this post underscores the many dimensions of the former tennis star.



She has posted the picture with a caption that reads: “The world would be a lot different if we taught our daughters to draw boundaries as often as we told them to be ‘polite’.”

The one-liner is a powerful message that fans going “word”.

However, given that Mirza — who has been called a “trailblazer” in sports, especially in India — has striven very hard to make her name in the world, the lesson is not entirely a surprise.

In a previous message on the platform, the sports star said her “fight for her dreams” started when she was just six years old.

People from across the country reacted to the news of Mirza’s retirement with great support and love, terming her an “inspiration” and “role model” — especially to women.

Fans of the star replied to her post with great zeal. One user said: “That’s so true. You are an inspiration to many ladies, professionally and in personal life.”

It must be remembered that Sania resigned from professional cricket earlier this year after playing her final Grand Slam at the Australian Open, citing her desire to spend more time with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik as one of the reasons for her retirement.