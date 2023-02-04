Sania Mirza’s 'secret' side

Sania Mirza looks stunning in this photograph shared on her Instagram feed on February 4, 2023. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star and fashion icon Sania Mirza is back on Instagram with pictures that will flutter the hearts of her fan and captions that will them guessing about what the diva is thinking.

Sania recently uploaded a picture on the photo-sharing platform that has left fans giddy and gushing. The mother-of-one took to the platform to share a picture with the caption: “The beauty is that you can see the smile, but you’ll never know what I am thinking.”

Sure enough, a “beauty” is exactly what Sania looks like in the photograph that accompanies this photograph. Sitting on a white-cushioned wooden chair, she looks like a vision to behold.

In the photograph, she is wearing a white tank top with a white buttoned-down shirt and gable green fitted pants.



She has amped up this look with a sleek hair bun, with not a hair that seems out of place, and jewellery that is flawlessly minimalistic. In the click, she is wearing small gold earrings and a gold chain around her neck. On her wrists, she has her usual beaded bracelets and her smartwatch.

The queen of comfortable fashion has completed off her look with a pair of black and white “Christian Dior” slides, that immediately catch the eyes as she poses sitting with her legs crossed.

Earlier this month, Sania took to the app to share a heartfelt message after announcing her retirement plans. In the note, she detailed her journey in tennis and thanked her family and fans for their support throughout her career, and said that she was set to start a new chapter of her life and devote more time to her son.

Soon after her farewell speech at the Australian Open, the 36-year-old shared pictures of herself spending quality time with her son. The mother-son duo looks picture-perfect in the two heart-warming images posted by Sania with the caption “more of this”.

The cute mother-son pair garnered immense love on the former's Instagram post with likes amounting to 120,852.