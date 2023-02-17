 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
Ed Sheehan joined by Liam Hemsworth for 32nd birthday drinks ahead of first World tour show in Australia

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Ed Sheeran was joined by Liam Hemsworth for beer to celebrate his 32nd birthday before the first Mathematics world tour concert in Australia.

On Friday, February 17, Ed Sheeran was ecstatic with friends including Liam Hemsworth as he enjoyed his birthday ahead of getting on stage.

According to Daily Mail, Sheeran's friend Paul Berrie O'Brien, shared a snap on Instagram of the trio enjoying beers.

O'Brien captioned it, "Showtime. Couple of pre-show settlers. Happy birthday @teddysphotos."

The Shape of You singer started his The Mathematics Tour on February 17 in Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium and will hold concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth during the Australian leg of his world tour.

