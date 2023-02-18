 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Old blog post reveals Meghan lied about royal family?

Meghan Markle had dedicated a whole post to commenting on the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in her now-defunct blog The Tig which she deleted after she started dating Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex repeatedly claimed to have had little knowledge about the Royal Family before she started a relationship with Prince Harry.

When her old post resurfaced online, Sky News Australia anchor Andrew Bolt said: "She's been found out again not quite telling the truth, to put it mildly.

He said, "She's often claimed she never knew much about the Royal Family at all before meeting Harry. But an old blog post by Meghan Markle has now been uncovered which paints a very different picture."

Commenting on Meghan's blog post Contributor Daisy Cousens said,  "Meghan also included some rather "negative" comments about the role of royal brides within the family and how they help perpetuate the idea of royal life among young girls."

