King Charles hosts reception in support of Global Biodiversity

Saturday Feb 18 2023
Saturday Feb 18, 2023

King Charles on Friday hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in support of action on global biodiversity.

Bringing together Ministers, CEOs and indigenous representatives, the event provided an opportunity to discuss the practical delivery of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Guests included the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, The Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP and Ministers from the UK government.

The King also met a number of CEOs who are members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, as well as Ministers from international governments and indigenous representatives.

King Charles has been a champion for the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss for more than five decades. 

