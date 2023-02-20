 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran rejects claims he turned down King Charles coronation concert invitation

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has rejected claims he turned down an invitation to perform at King Charles coronation concert in May.

The Metro UK quoted the spokesperson of the Perfect singer as saying, neither Ed nor his team has even been ‘approached’ about a possible performance at coronation concert.

Earlier, there were reports Adele and Ed Sheeran are unable to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert on May 7.

The Daily Mail had reported the monarch had selected the pair personally and was 'very keen' for them to play.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will play at the coronation of Britain's King Charles at Westminster Abbey, including Greek Orthodox music, with the 18th century "Zadok the Priest" also to be featured.

King Charles coronation will take place on May 6.

