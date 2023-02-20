COMSATS lecturer terminated for asking 'immoral question' in English composition exam

— COMSATS website

ISLAMABAD: A "highly objectionable" and "immoral" question in an English composition exam of the COMSATS institute left its students baffled and social media fuming, following which the institute has terminated the services of the faculty member.



According to the details, the students were asked to write a 300-word essay on the objectionable question in their English exam in December last year.

Following an uproar among the students, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) had directed the university to hold an inquiry into the matter and apprise the government about the action taken in this regard.

“The Hon'able Federal Minister for Science and Technology has taken serious notice and shows his great concerns and grievance about the content of the quiz of the English subject of Bachelors of Engineering of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI). The quiz was conducted on the 4th/5th of December, 2022. The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of the students,” the January 19 letter of the ministry to the institute read.

It asked the Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) to take strict action against the responsible quarters and conduct an inquiry on the “highly objectionable contents” of the quiz. The ministry also directed to submit a report within a week.

In response, the university informed the MoST that the teacher who prepared the question paper had been terminated.

“I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) letter No. 1(10)12023-DIR-M(S&T) dated January 19, 2023, on the above subject and to convey that action on the matter has already been taken and the service of K (name withheld), Lecturer (Visiting Faculty) has been terminated w.e.f. January 5, 2023.”

It further said that the teacher had also been blacklisted for future employment.

Meanwhile, netizens also expressed anger on the controversial quiz, and many asked the government to take strict action against those responsible.

Taking the issue to the upper house of parliament, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed demanded the government to probe the matter and ask the university who appointed the lecturer.

Separately, JUI-F leader Maulana Ghafoor Haideri also condemned it, saying certain elements are playing with the future of students in the name of English education.



