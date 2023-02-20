Meghan Markle ‘running a rival court’ while branding the Royal Family 'useless

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for attempting to run a rival royal court right out from her home in the US, all while ‘decrying the uselessness of all things’ associated with royalty.



Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail that read, “What must Harry, who wrote in his memoir that Meghan knew 'almost nothing' about the royals, be thinking now?”

“Will he think to himself that his now-wife knew well and good who he was?” the writer wondered.

“As Andrew Morton wrote in his 2018 biography ‘Meghan,’ her friend Ninaki Priddy said that the future duchess ‘was always fascinated by the royal family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0’.”

“This seems to be the root of Meghan's self-obsessed rage, does it not? She married the spare.”

“She'll never be the next Diana. If anything, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is carving out a similar beloved place for herself amongst the British people.”

“Meghan is the also-ran, attempting to run a rival court out of a soulless Montecito manse while decrying the uselessness of all things royal.”