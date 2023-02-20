Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media

Kim Kardashian has recently given a peek into her new legal courses as she continues her grind to become an attorney.



On Sunday, the reality star took to Instagram Story and posted a photo of a pair of folders, labelled as “CON LAW 1” and “Community Property”.

In the image, the folders were placed on a wooden table next to a coffee cup.

“New subjects. Let’s Go,” wrote the 38-year-old in the caption.

Last week, the media personality also hosted a dinner in Los Angeles at Michael Rubin's house to support nonprofit Reform Alliance, which is run by her legal mentor Jessica Jackson.

Kim posted few images from the event on photo-sharing app where she mentioned that the event “was to discuss the importance of helping others who have been affected by our justice system”.

In January, Kim also posed with a group of former prison inmates to continue her justice reform work.

Captioning the post, the mother-of-four penned, “Meet Jacob, J’Mel, Dominique, Phil, Earlonne, Abraham, Serafin, and David. They all were given life sentences in prison… and served decades inside before being paroled by the parole board or commuted by the Governor.”

“They completely changed their lives and have dedicated the rest of their lives to giving back to youth and work at ARC and Smart Justice,” she added.

