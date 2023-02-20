 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media
Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media

Kim Kardashian has recently given a peek into her new legal courses as she continues her grind to become an attorney.

Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media

On Sunday, the reality star took to Instagram Story and posted a photo of a pair of folders, labelled as “CON LAW 1” and “Community Property”.

In the image, the folders were placed on a wooden table next to a coffee cup.

“New subjects. Let’s Go,” wrote the 38-year-old in the caption.

Last week, the media personality also hosted a dinner in Los Angeles at Michael Rubin's house to support nonprofit Reform Alliance, which is run by her legal mentor Jessica Jackson.

Kim posted few images from the event on photo-sharing app where she mentioned that the event “was to discuss the importance of helping others who have been affected by our justice system”.

In January, Kim also posed with a group of former prison inmates to continue her justice reform work.

Captioning the post, the mother-of-four penned, “Meet Jacob, J’Mel, Dominique, Phil, Earlonne, Abraham, Serafin, and David. They all were given life sentences in prison… and served decades inside before being paroled by the parole board or commuted by the Governor.”

“They completely changed their lives and have dedicated the rest of their lives to giving back to youth and work at ARC and Smart Justice,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image
Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie

Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie
Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth

Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth
Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson
Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us

Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us
Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why

Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why
Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023

Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle special present on 4th of July

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle special present on 4th of July
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’
Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry knew Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him on first date

Prince Harry knew Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him on first date
Kelly Osbourne finds ‘new respect’ for working mums following birth of her son: Photo

Kelly Osbourne finds ‘new respect’ for working mums following birth of her son: Photo