 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Prince Harry was stunned by Meghan Markle’s credentials and work streams the moment he spoke to her.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex mentions how the ‘Suits’ stars had a strict career path.

When asked what she is doing in London, Meghan answered: “Friends. Business. Oh? Business? Acting was her main job, she said, the thing she was known for, but she had several careers. Lifestyle writer, travel writer, corporate spokesperson, entrepreneur, activist, model.”

He adds: “She’d been all over the world, lived in various countries, worked for the US embassy in Argentina—her CV was dizzying. All part of the plan, she said. Plan? Help people, do some good, be free.”

