Meghan Markle upset over 'South Park' roasting

American sitcom South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone mocked Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in the latest episode of the TV show.



Now, a source close to Meghan Markle has revealed the true feelings of the Duchess after the roasting.

The Spectator, citing the source, reported Meghan Markle is not only ‘annoyed’ but also ‘refuses to watch’ the latest episode which portrays the royal couple as the fictional 'Prince and Princess of Canada' going on a 'Worldwide Privacy Tour' after claiming they are 'victims'.

The insider told the publication that Archie and Lilibet mother has been left “upset and overwhelmed” after her brutal takedown on the latest episode.

Meanwhile, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan and Harry could sue the show for its portrayal of the couple.

The Express UK quoted royal commentator Neil Sean as saying: "According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached.

"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister."