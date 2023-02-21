Diana’s butler claims Prince Harry is ‘trying to pull wool’ over people’s eyes

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, dismissed Prince Harry’s claims as ‘nonsense’ that he was ever blocked from seeing the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In an interview with Slingo, via Express.co.uk, Burrell shared that the Duke of Sussex “could’ve addressed all of these issues in private with his family and for him to say there was no access to his grandmother the Queen at that time is nonsense.”

He explained that he knew “that world” and “how it works” which is why he knows that the “Queen never closed her door to any members of her family.”

He said, “If Harry wanted to, Harry could’ve walked up from Frogmore Cottage with his wife, with a bunch of flowers, walked up the wooden steps that led to the dog door, up a spiral staircase onto a red carpeted corridor, turn right and right again into the Queen’s sitting rooms where she would’ve been.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed in their Netflix documentary that after they decided to step back from their roles as senior working royals, the Palace “blocked” Harry from seeing his grandmother.

According to Burrell, the duke is “trying to pull the wool over our eyes.”

“You can’t pull the wool over my eyes because I know how it works,” said. “The general public doesn’t know how it works and they will take your word as gospel, but there are others who know exactly how it works, there are others whose stories have been muted but that aren’t allowed to talk because they’ve signed NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and Official Secrets Acts so you’ll never hear the other side of the story.”