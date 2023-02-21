K-pop group Twice reveal stunning teaser for new comeback: fans stunned

Twice have revealed teasers for their new mini album

K-pop girl group Twice have revealed stunning new teasers on February 21 for their upcoming mini album Ready To Be. They also revealed the online version of their album cover.

A sneak peek at one of the songs from the album were released as well, specifically a snippet of both the Korean and English versions of the track Set Me Free. Along with that, there is also an opening trailer for the album.







The track list for the comeback includes the songs:

Set Me Free, which is the title track, Moonlight Sunrise, Got the Thrills, Blame it on me, Wallflower, Crazy Stupid Love and Set Me Free English Version.

The group announced their 12th mini album after the release of their English pre-release track Moonlight Sunrise. The highly anticipated comeback is set to release on March 10, with the pre-release track debuting on No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100.