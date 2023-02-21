 
'Shazam is 'family-friendly' version of 'Deadpool': Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi stirred the pot by calling the lightning Shazam to equivalent of Marvel's infamous hero Deadpool.

During an interview with SFX Magazine, the lovable superhero said, "I love that we get to be the most subversive of all the DC characters, almost like the Deadpool of DC."

"Deadpool gets to sit outside of it and comment on it all and have fun with it all – obviously in a more R-rated, mature way. We do the same thing, just a little more family-friendly!"

Levi also voiced appreciation for being able to play "one of the most interesting and entertaining characters in comicdom."

The actor also highlighted the fun behind bringing the muscle-bound superhero to life.

"Most heroes are adults, and they're mature, and they're brooding and all of these things," he continued. "Very few of them get to balance that with the fact that they're actually a kid and they're still learning how to drive, let alone be a superhero. That paradox creates such a really fun, interesting, enjoyable sandbox to play in."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will open to theaters on March 17.

