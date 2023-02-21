Chanel receives mixed reactions to their animation of Blackpink’s Jennie

Chanel receives mixed reactions to their film focusing on an animated version of Jennie

Luxury brand Chanel receives mixed reactions to their concept film focusing on an animated version of Jennie from Blackpink. The Korean idol is a part of Chanel’s Coco Crush campaign along with actors Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg.

She partnered with the brand back in 2017 and it has proved to be quite lucrative for both. The concept film was created for the promotion of their latest campaign. Similar videos have been made for Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg. Both of the latter’s clips are available on Chanel’s official Instagram page.

According to Koreaboo, the immediate reactions from fans of the brand were not very positive. Some claimed that it was a very “off brand” direction for them to take, while others demanded they credit the animators.

Fans of the Blackpink member, on the other hand, had an issue with the lack of resemblance between the animation and Jennie in real life. They claimed that the only thing that the animation had in common with the singer was her beauty mark.