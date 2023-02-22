 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage
Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry reveals he was shy about having Meghan Markle see his cottage.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he was feeling a mixture of emotions as he welcomed Meghan to his home in Kensington Palace.

He pens: “I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed: Nott Cott was no palace. Nott Cott was palace adjacent—that was the best you could say for it. I watched her as she walked up the front path, through the white picket fence. To my relief she made no sign of dismay, gave no indication of disillusionment. Until she got inside.”

He adds: “Then she said something about a frat house. I glanced around. She wasn’t far off. Union Jack in the corner. (The one I’d waved at the North Pole.) Old rifle on the TV stand. (A gift from Oman, after an official visit.) Xbox console.”

“Just a place to keep my stuff, I explained, moving around some papers and clothes. I’m not here much,” Harry told his new girlfriend, he pens.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ Meghan Markle at grocery shopping

Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ Meghan Markle at grocery shopping
Prince Harry is ‘pretty sure’ Meghan Markle did not ‘Google’ him

Prince Harry is ‘pretty sure’ Meghan Markle did not ‘Google’ him
Romania extends detention of Andrew Tate

Romania extends detention of Andrew Tate
Royal family reminds people one week left to get free tickets to attend Coronation Concert

Royal family reminds people one week left to get free tickets to attend Coronation Concert

Still filming, Spielberg, 76, wins Berlin lifetime award

Still filming, Spielberg, 76, wins Berlin lifetime award
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's rep quashes rumours about 'South Park'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's rep quashes rumours about 'South Park'
Kate Middleton goes viral for all the wrong reasons: Video

Kate Middleton goes viral for all the wrong reasons: Video
'King Charles, Princess Diana pretty much had an arranged marriage'

'King Charles, Princess Diana pretty much had an arranged marriage'
Kate Middleton delights elderly residents as she visits Oxford House Nursing Home

Kate Middleton delights elderly residents as she visits Oxford House Nursing Home
King Charles decides to take tougher stance on non-working royals

King Charles decides to take tougher stance on non-working royals
Chanel receives mixed reactions to their animation of Blackpink’s Jennie

Chanel receives mixed reactions to their animation of Blackpink’s Jennie
Netizens defend K-pop group Enhypen’s Ni-Ki amidst bullying claims

Netizens defend K-pop group Enhypen’s Ni-Ki amidst bullying claims