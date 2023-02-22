 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

'DDLJ' remake is a complete no-no for Kajol: Here's why?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released in 1995
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' released in 1995

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s leading lady Kajol does not think that a remake to her iconic film will be a good idea.

According to her, films like DDLJ and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham can be created only once. If filmmakers will try to recreate that magic in the form of a remake, it will not have the same feel.

“My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should be remade. I feel the same for K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; 2001). I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and it won’t have the same feel.” She also added that comparisons with the original film of 1995 would be inevitable and that it would leave the audience disappointed. “You’ll always be disappointed regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling, stated Kajol.”

Last year, there were rumours about DDLJ being remade with Vijay Deverakonda starring as the main lead.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has a global fan following. Though, it been ages to the release of the film but it still remain alive everywhere around the world. The film gets theatrical re-releases in India even today, reports News18. 

More From Showbiz:

Shaan condemns attack on Sonu Nigam, urges authorities to take action

Shaan condemns attack on Sonu Nigam, urges authorities to take action
Alia Bhatt slams paparazzi for 'invasion of privacy', also gets support from other celebs

Alia Bhatt slams paparazzi for 'invasion of privacy', also gets support from other celebs
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan organize themed birthday bash for 'baby Jeh'

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan organize themed birthday bash for 'baby Jeh'
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to collaborate for official adaptation of 'Campeones'?

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to collaborate for official adaptation of 'Campeones'?
Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember late Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary

Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember late Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary
Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays all pending dues of house help Sapna Robin Masih

Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays all pending dues of house help Sapna Robin Masih
'Hera Pheri 3': OG's Akshay Kumar, Suniel, Paresh Rawal reunite

'Hera Pheri 3': OG's Akshay Kumar, Suniel, Paresh Rawal reunite

Malala Yousafzai bumps into Ranveer Singh at NBA all stars game

Malala Yousafzai bumps into Ranveer Singh at NBA all stars game
Dolly Parton misses Kenny Rogers ‘so much’

Dolly Parton misses Kenny Rogers ‘so much’
Kareena Kapoor drops cranky photo of 'baby Jeh' on his second birthday

Kareena Kapoor drops cranky photo of 'baby Jeh' on his second birthday
Janhvi Kapoor pens moving note for mother Sridevi, also shares iconic pic

Janhvi Kapoor pens moving note for mother Sridevi, also shares iconic pic
'Money Heist' star Miguel Herran arrives Delhi, poses with fans at airport

'Money Heist' star Miguel Herran arrives Delhi, poses with fans at airport