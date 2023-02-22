Netflix 'Stranger Things' character Dr. Martin expects his unlikely return to series

Netflix Stranger Things star Matthew Modine, who played Dr. Martin Brenner wants an unlikely return for his character in season 5.

The 63-year-old actor, who joined the cast of Stranger Things in season 1 as Dr. Martin, the director of Hawkins National Laboratory seemingly wants to make a surprise return in the upcoming season of the series.

In season 1 Modine's character was presumed dead after being attacked by the Demogorgon.

During his recent attendance at 2023 BAFTA Awards, Modine spoke with RadioTimes.com and expressed his desire to make another unlikely return for Stranger Things season 5.

"I hope that there's some way to resuscitate Dr. Brenner and put him in season 5 because it would be wonderful to be part of the last season.

Well we didn't really see him dead – he was just lying there in the dirt. He's survived the Demogorgon, he survived Vecna in episode 1 of season 4..." he said.

However, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer have previously intimated that Brenner is dead “for real this time,” while, Modine thinks otherwise.

“We didn't really see him dead”, the actor, 63, suggested while referencing to his character’s previous track record for surviving against unlikely odds.