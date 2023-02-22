Will Prince Harry leave Meghan Markle in future?

American animated TV series South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have apparently made worrying predictions about the future of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.



The predictions about the couple were seemingly made in the latest episode of the series as its creators took a dig at Meghan and Harry.

Trey and Matt Stone are well-known for taking digs at celebrities.

The latest episode portrays the royal couple as the fictional 'Prince and Princess of Canada' going on a 'Worldwide Privacy Tour' after claiming they are 'victims'.

The eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that the creators appear to have predicted the Duke will split from Meghan after in one of the scenes; the Prince argues with her and goes to leave.

However, his wife does not respond and decides to stay without the Prince.

When the Prince is left alone, he makes friends with Kyle and the other South Park kids and enjoys playing his drum kit.