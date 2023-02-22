 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Mamamoo are set to have their first sub-unit comeback with Mamamoo+
Mamamoo are set to have their first sub-unit comeback with Mamamoo+

K-pop girl group Mamamoo are set to have their first sub-unit comeback with Mamamoo+. The sub-unit consisting of members Solar and Moonbyul is set to return in March.

In a report from Xportsnews on February 21st, it was said that Mamamoo+ would be returning with their first ever comeback in March. In response to the report, their entertainment company RBW posted a statement:

“MAMAMOO+ is preparing with the aim of making a March comeback. We will inform you of the detailed schedule later.”

The sub-unit initially debuted in August of 2022 with the track Better which featured Korean rapper BIG Naughty. That will make this their first comeback after seven months.

The group just wrapped up the Asia leg of their My Con tour, which is their first ever world tour. The tour was announced in October of 2022 and started with a three day show at the Olympic Hall in Seoul which was then followed by two shows in Japan.

