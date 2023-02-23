 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t cry wolf’: ‘Spells bad news’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

File Footage

PR experts have just warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against ‘crying wolf’ over the South Park parody.

This claim has been brought to light by Go Up founder and PR expert Edward Coram-James.

He started his converastion with the Daily Star “Although it might be tempting to draw the conclusion that Harry and Meghan’s ridicule on South Park marks a new low for them, that so many respected people have faced similar fates of South Park shows that, on its own, reputationally this is not a problem and would be easily recoverable.”

“What, however, is not so easy to recover from is the growing sense that even the Sussexes' most naturally-aligned base are seeming to question their storylines and alleged double standards, to the extent that shows such as South Park feel able to make fun of a couple that have recently made serious allegations concerning highly charged themes.”

“Were those allegations being taken at face value, they would have impunity from ridicule.”

“In that sense, I think that The Sussexes have a lot to worry about. Because when your own base starts to question your integrity, honesty, and viability, it is very hard to recover your reputation.”

More From Entertainment:

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal calls bulking up talks: 'Not interesting'

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal calls bulking up talks: 'Not interesting'
Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' gears for CinemaCon screening ahead of release

Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' gears for CinemaCon screening ahead of release
Shawn Mendes hints returning to music, says he’s ready to ‘come back stronger’

Shawn Mendes hints returning to music, says he’s ready to ‘come back stronger’

Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'

Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'
Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond

Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond
Jennifer Lopez wishes happy 15th birthday to her twins with rare video

Jennifer Lopez wishes happy 15th birthday to her twins with rare video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’
'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'

'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'
Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman
P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'

P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'
Adele gets candid about back struggles, says a spinal disc is ‘worn away’

Adele gets candid about back struggles, says a spinal disc is ‘worn away’