Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t cry wolf’: ‘Spells bad news’

PR experts have just warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against ‘crying wolf’ over the South Park parody.



This claim has been brought to light by Go Up founder and PR expert Edward Coram-James.

He started his converastion with the Daily Star “Although it might be tempting to draw the conclusion that Harry and Meghan’s ridicule on South Park marks a new low for them, that so many respected people have faced similar fates of South Park shows that, on its own, reputationally this is not a problem and would be easily recoverable.”

“What, however, is not so easy to recover from is the growing sense that even the Sussexes' most naturally-aligned base are seeming to question their storylines and alleged double standards, to the extent that shows such as South Park feel able to make fun of a couple that have recently made serious allegations concerning highly charged themes.”

“Were those allegations being taken at face value, they would have impunity from ridicule.”

“In that sense, I think that The Sussexes have a lot to worry about. Because when your own base starts to question your integrity, honesty, and viability, it is very hard to recover your reputation.”