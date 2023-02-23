Camila Cabello joins cast of Robert Peace biopic 'Rob Peace'

Camila Cabello is gearing up for a major acting role in an upcoming biopic of Robert Peace.

As reported by Deadline, the Don’t Go Yet singer has joined that cast of upcoming film Rob Peace.

Rob Peace is an adaptation of the bestselling 2014 biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League.

The film is currently in production and will follow the story of the late Robert Peace, a Yale graduate who struggled through life as a cancer researcher and a marijuana dealer, raking in hundreds and thousands of dollars before being murdered in 2011, amid a drug raid.

Cabello is playing Peace’s Yale classmate named Naya, with Blige and Ejiofor playing the young man’s parents.

The Senorita singer made her first feature film debut back in 2020 as the titular princess in Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella.

Since then the Cuban born singer has released her third solo album Familia, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 on its release in April 2022.

It featured singles Bam Bam with Ed Sheeran, Psychofreak featuring Willow and Hasta los Dientes with María Becerra.