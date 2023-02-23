Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds

Melissa Joan Hart looked back on her teen fling with heartthrob Ryan Reynolds.

Reminiscing about her time, Hart, 46, told Hey Dude... The 90s Called! that she didn’t realise her sitcom, Clarissa Explains It All, would become a big of a hit as it was, via People Magazine.

She also admitted that one of the Nickelodeon shows she watched at the time was teen drama Fifteen, which starred Reynolds, now 46, and Chris William Martin, who also goes by Corky Martin.

“I dated Corky and kind of had a little thing with Ryan,” Hart revealed.

“I met Corky... in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School [event] and we started phone dating from Vancouver to Orlando,” she continued, before referencing the Deadpool star’s role in another one of her popular projects.

“And then I worked on Ryan Reynolds on the first Sabrina [the Teenage Witch] movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it.”

Previously, Hart revealed in a 2017 interview at Australia’s Studio 10 talk show that she had regrets about not getting more serious with Reynolds back then.

“We were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy,” she said at the time.

“He wasn’t like, the Ryan Reynolds everybody knows these days,” she said after a clip of the film played. “You can see, in the clip, the crazy hair. He was sweet — he was very sweet.”

Hart has been married to musician Mark Wilkerson since 2003, sharing three sons together — Tucker, 10, Braydon, 14, and Mason, 17.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012. The couple welcomed their fourth child together earlier this month. They also share daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.