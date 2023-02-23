 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez 'beautiful' after she compared herself to Bella Hadid

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Lady Gaga showered love on Selena Gomez after she uploaded a TikTok video, in which she wished she could look "as pretty as Bella Hadid."

A Star is Born actress, 36, reacted to Gomez’s video shortly after she shared the clip with her 47.3 m followers, in which she mentioned the top model.

In her post on TikTok, the Only Murders in the Building star had posed using a “Bella Hadid” filter that makes users’ skin look more glowy.

“I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid,” Gomez captioned the video. The clip featured lip-syncing to a viral sound of Hadid's voice, the text on the screen read: "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid."

Lady Gaga took to the comments section and reminded Gomez of her beauty. "You look and are beautiful inside and out and one of my favorite ladies alive!”

Gomez fans also flooded the comments section and praised Gaga for being a supportive friend, one wrote, "A queen supporting a queen!"

"I love these two, gaga is the most supportive," another posted.

Other fans made sure the songstress knew that she is one of a kind: "She’s Bella Hadid but you're THE Selena Gomez.”

