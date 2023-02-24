Cardi B finishes community service in designer fits, sparks fans reaction

Cardi B finished her community service in very expensive designer outfits and fans are reacting on her elite taste in fashion.

The Bodak Yellow songstress stepped out to do her 15 days of community service dressed in a Chanel knitted hat and designer shoes

Cardi B, 30, who was ordered to complete 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to misdemeanour charges in September, turned to Twitter and shared a series of snaps in high-fashion outfits she picked while she reported for duty.

On Thursday, the musician opted for a black and white checked top and baggy white trousers. She paired her look with white-painted Maison Margiela Tabi Boots, worth $1,190 (£990).

"Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

On Wednesday, she teamed a light pink bomber jacket with black leggings which she paired with another pair of Margiela Tabi boots, this time in pink.

In the picture, Cardi carried pink Chanel handbag worth $5,595 (£4,650).

Alongside the snap, she urged, "On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!"

In a third tweet shared on Tuesday, Cardi wrote, "Day whatever the expletive of community service……….Obey the law!!!!"

Cardi's luxury items would cost $9,545 (£7,930) in total, leaving her fans in awe of her outfits, with one person writing, "Not her slaying every community service fit."

"I’m kinda loving the community service outfit series," another commented, while a third fan tweeted "Sis doing community service in Tabi’s. Truly Gods strongest warrior."