 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez claps back at Hailey Bieber for moking 'best friend' Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Selena Gomez claps back at Hailey Bieber for moking Best Friend Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez claps back at Hailey Bieber for moking 'Best Friend' Taylor Swift 

Selena Gomez responded to an old resurfaced video in which Taylor Swift was mocked by Hailey Bieber. 

Bieber and Method Man, who used to co-host popular rap battle show Drop The Mic at that time, can be seen in the video moking at the Anti-Hero hitmaker for her choice of songs.

In the throwback clip Method teased a rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album, with the Rhodes founder responding by miming that she was going to be sick.

A Tik Tok account, which shared the video clip slamed the model claiming that "this is real Hailey 'Bieber'" before calling her a "bully" and a "mean girl".

To which the Wolves singer quickly responded in the comments, writing, "Sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Gomez's comment on the shared video has received more than 112,000 likes so far.

Gomez, 30, and Swift, 33, have been close friends since 2008 when they were dating different Jonas brothers.

Gomez parted ways with Nick Jonas in 2009, and had an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018.

The Canadian singer started dating Hailey shortly after his break-up with the Lose You To Love Me songstress and have been married for almost five years.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew to spill ‘embarrassing’ secrets of Charles if his paychecks aren’t reinstated

Prince Andrew to spill ‘embarrassing’ secrets of Charles if his paychecks aren’t reinstated
'We will miss him': Shehzad Roy pays tribute to Wasu after Baloch singer's death

'We will miss him': Shehzad Roy pays tribute to Wasu after Baloch singer's death
Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions

Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from backstage of 'Jonas brothers' concert in Vegas

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from backstage of 'Jonas brothers' concert in Vegas
Kylie Jenner teams up with her ‘favourite’ sister Kim Kardashian for viral TikTok dance

Kylie Jenner teams up with her ‘favourite’ sister Kim Kardashian for viral TikTok dance
Rihanna not happy with idea to walk down the aisle with baby bump: Insider

Rihanna not happy with idea to walk down the aisle with baby bump: Insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘blood royalty’ is ‘top dog’: ‘As if!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘blood royalty’ is ‘top dog’: ‘As if!’
Gigi Hadid mom Yolanda Hadid shares rare snap of baby Khai, leaves fans in awe

Gigi Hadid mom Yolanda Hadid shares rare snap of baby Khai, leaves fans in awe
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ films in the works

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ films in the works
Cardi B finishes community service in designer fits, sparks fans reaction

Cardi B finishes community service in designer fits, sparks fans reaction