Friday Feb 24 2023
By
DWDeutsche Welle

K-pop group Twice’s Chaeyoung reveals the group that inspired her career

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Friday Feb 24, 2023

She sat down for an interview where she discussed the group that inspired her
 She sat down for an interview where she discussed the group that inspired her 

K-pop band Twice’s Chaeyoung sat down for a Billboard magazine interview recently where she discussed the group that inspired her to become an idol. The interview was for the magazine’s Women in Music issue.

Since Twice have gained immense success after their debut and have gone on to become global icons, they were asked which artists inspired them personally. Chaeyoung revealed that the group was none other than the iconic band Wonder Girls from JYP Entertainment. Though they disbanded two years after Twice’s debut, she claimed that they had a  huge impact on her when she was younger and influenced her career choices:

They were the inspiration behind how I developed and became a singer.

The artist mentioned some Western performers as well, saying: “I grew up idolizing Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Wonder Girls. Their music and performances inspired me to want to become an artist myself.”

